New U. of C. resident ensemble to play at Mandel Hall

The University of Chicago (U. of C.) resident ensemble, Imani Winds, will perform this Friday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m.

The group is the new Don Michael Randel Ensemble in Residence at U. of C., and will be making their Chicago concert debut on Friday. The concert will take place at Mandell Hall, 1131 E. 57th St.

Tickets are $35 for general admission, $28 for U. of C. faculty and staff and $5 for students. A brief discussion will take place before the concert at 6:30 p.m.

