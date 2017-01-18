Ray, Free School and Murray in school news

By ALLISON MATYUS

Raise a Glass for Ray

Ray Elementary School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., will be hosting its second annual school fundraiser at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave., on Thursday, Feb. 2., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The $35 ticket includes beer, wine and appetizers during the event. All proceeds from the evening will go towards the Friends of Ray School PTO, a nonprofit that supports the students and staff at Ray.

Ray parent, Nate Bakkum, and his band, We, Unity Candle, will perform during the event.

The Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, 5480 S. Kenwood Ave., will provide childcare from 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the night of the event for $20 per child plus $15 per sibling, which includes a dinner and fun activities. Ray students will not have school on Friday, Feb. 3.

To purchase tickets, visit http://rayschool.weebly.com/raise-a-glass-for-ray.html. Tickets will also be available at the door the day of the event for $40.

Chicago Free School gets student newspaper

Students at the Chicago Free School, 1100 E. Hyde Park Blvd., are learning about journalism through a new school newspaper called, “What’s Up, Chicago?”

A dozen students started meeting twice a week to learn about writing, editing and deadlines. The students, who are ages 9 through 14, write and publish their own articles which cover topics such as climate change, violence in Chicago and the protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline in Standing Rock, N.D.

Chicago Free School founder and teacher, Lauren Beitler, helped create the newspaper with the students. She said that Jimmy Heald, the publisher of the Massachusetts-based publication, The Dedham Times, recently visited the students to talk about life as a professional journalist.

Scholarships for Murray

Twenty-two students from Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., are receiving Gifted Education Resource Institute (GERI) scholarships at Purdue University for a summer residential program.

This is the third year that students from Murray have received GERI scholarships. Students will spend one week on Purdue’s campus this upcoming summer to experience programs that stimulate and expand their abilities.

In total, the scholarships for Murray students are valued at $25,000. Students participating are 5th through 6th graders, as well as two students from 7th and 8th grades.

