Review: “Men on Boats”

RECOMMENDED

Where: American Theater Company, 1909 W. Byron St.

When: through Feb. 12

Tickets: $38

Phone: 773-409-4125

By ANNE SPISELMAN

Theater Critic

You can be forgiven if you never heard of Major John Wesley Powell (1834-1902) or his largely forgotten 1869 U.S. government-sanctioned expedition to explore and map the Green and Colorado rivers and what is now called the Grand Canyon. A veteran of the Civil War who lost most of his right arm at the Battle of Shiloh and a geologist who, among other things, was a professor at Illinois Wesleyan University and the second director of the United States Geological Survey, he gathered nine men for the venture, a first. They set out from Green River, Wyoming on May 24 in four boats, and braving raging rapids and various disasters, as well as naming landmarks along the way, six of the explorers in three of the boats completed the journey on August 30.

Playwright Jaclyn Backhaus attempts to bring this historic trip to life for contemporary audiences in “Men on Boats,” and the Midwest premiere is now at the American Theater Company, directed by the new artistic director, Will Davis, who also staged the well-received Off-Broadway production last year. The modus operandi is not unlike that for “Hamilton”: The 100-or-so minute show combines non-traditional casting and wild anachronism. In this case, though, the ensemble is composed of actors who not only are racially diverse, but also, as Backhaus says in the script, “female-identifying, trans-identifying, gender-fluid and/or non-gender conforming.”

This twist sheds an amusing light on the men’s testosterone-fueled behavior, of course. And while the acting isn’t campy, it is sometimes funny. Lauren Sivak, who plays Powell’ s taciturn and slightly scary brother, Walter (nicknamed Old Shady), who was a Civil War captain, has a knack for using masculinity to his advantage, while Erin Barlow goes in the opposite direction as Frank Goodman, the rich, effete English adventurer who decides to leave the expedition.

Unfortunately, Backhaus fails from the start to clue us in on who these men are and why we should care. Furthermore, the program—a single rolled-up sheet tied with string—fails to provide any information. The play basically needs an introduction that tells us how the expedition came about and when and where the action takes place, perhaps drawn from Powell’s 1895 book “The Exploration of the Colorado River and Its Canyons.”

The explorers do introduce themselves by which boat they start out in, and some give a little information about their job, but none of this is initially in context. Besides Powell (Kelli Simpkins), the Emma Dean, named for his wife, is manned by hunter-trapper Willian Dunn (Kelly O’Sullivan) who,

we later learn, feels he should have headed the expedition, and John Colton Sumner (Arti Ishak), a hunter-trapper-Civil War soldier who likes to sleep in trees. Old Shady is joined aboard Kitty Clyde’s Sister by George Y, Bradley, another war vet and the expedition chronicler (though we don’t get much

sense of that). Frank Goodman shares the No-Name with brothers O.G. (Avi Roque) and Seneca Howland (Sarai Rodriguez), who don’t think much of the Brit, and the Maid of the Canyon holds mapmaker Andrew Hall (Lawren Carter), who was a Scotsman and the youngest (though you’d never know it) and cook W. R. Hawkins(Stephanie Shum).

The other main shortcoming, common in plays that try to dramatize historic events, is the lack of any real plot. Instead, we just get a series of incidents without a compelling arc, and they tend to become repetitive. The boats run the rapids repeatedly, sometimes successfully, sometimes not. The No-Name and most of its provisions are lost at one point; the Emma Dean also has a crack up. The men hunt and fish for food and cope with problems like moldy flour and mealy apples. The argue about this and that, including where they should portage and whether they should continue on the present course. At several points, one man saves a colleague’s life. In general, there’s an undercurrent of irony, since these self-congratulatory “white men” weren’t really the first to cover the terrain at all.

Davis’ staging, inventive at times, relies on two things: choreographed motion and a lot of shouting. The boats are represented by pairs of boards attached at one end that can be used closed or opened to suggest a prow, while the oars are imaginary, and other props are limited to simple things like a whiskey jug (plastic) and fake fish. William Boles’ scenic design, essentially a box that plays with perspective, and Brandon Wardell’s lighting, are impressive but only go so far: They fall short of really conjuring the majesty of the Grand Canyon and cliffs and gorges along the way. (Projections might help). Miles Polaski’s sound design and music helps but not as much as they could. Melissa Ng’s costumes are what you’d expect, though I must admit I didn’t realize the blanket over Powell’s shoulder was meant to indicate he was missing an arm until it was mentioned.

While Davis’ ambitions for the American Theater Company are admirable, I had the feeling watching “Men on Boats” that he could take some lessons on creative staging from Lookingglass Theatre Company. I also think that the play would benefit greatly from revisions to clarify what’s happening and add dramatic tension. Even after figuring out who these explorers were, I didn’t really feel engaged by them or their mission, despite some very strong acting.