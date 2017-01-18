Two Chicago groups charm Hyde Park audiences

By M.L. RANTALA

Classical Music Critic

The Newberry Consort, now in its 30th year, came to the Logan Center on Saturday night and showed why they have such staying power. Rarely performed music worth hearing was performed with exquisite attention to detail. The performance was not only completely satisfying, but ravishing.

The performance was entitled, “The Count: Music of Oswald von Wolkenstein.” The composer, no stranger to adventure and sexual escapades, lived from 1376 to 1445 and was an Austrian soldier and nobleman. He was present at several historical events and thus, “Through his poetry and music we can practically see, hear, small, and taste the world he lived in.” So wrote David Douglas in the splendid program notes and I found this claim to be entirely accurate. Particularly because of the large projections made from relevant pages of period manuscripts, the concert was more than just the music. Shawn Keener’s efforts in creating the visual elements transformed the evening into an event, not merely a concert.

The musical performance was centered around Oswald’s autobiographical work “Es fügt Sich.” The Consort broke it up into sections, interspersing these sections with other Oswald compositions, brilliantly organized to tell his life story in essentially chronological order. In addition, the screen projections included English translations of the songs (rendered both very readable as well as quite attractive), so Oswald’s story was clear from beginning to end.

The six performers were uniformly wonderful. Two of the group’s founding members, Mary Springfels and Drew Minter, returned to the Consort stage and offered beautiful performances. Springfels on vielle and citole coaxed admirable sound from these stringed instruments and was a joy to watch. Countertenor Minter sounded creamy and was dramatic or funny, as the situation demanded. At one point in a song there was a dialogue between Oswald and a king, and Minter was effective in using a baritone voice for the latter. Later he sang an entire song with his baritone voice, which is resonant and handsome.

The husband-and-wife team of Ellen Hargis and David Douglass, the directors of the Newberry Consort, were similarly admirable. Hargis sang beautifully and sometimes added percussive accents with a tamborine. Douglass on rebec and vielle showed tremendous leadership as well as great musical versatility.

Debra Nagy on various wind instruments was stupendous. I loved the buzzy sound of the doucaine, and the bold, almost electric sound of her shawm (a precursor of the oboe) was magnificent.

Allison Monroe, a participant in the Newberry Consort Young Artist Mentorship program, held her own on rebec and vielle and is a young musician to watch.

To learn more about the Newberry Consort and to get details on the concert schedule, visit newberryconsort.org.

********

The Chicago Ensemble started 2017 with an all-Beethoven afternoon at International House on the first Sunday after New Year’s Day. Founder and artistic director Gerald Rizzer was joined by violinist Alin Cernaianu and cellist Andrew Snow for music from Beethoven’s early, middle, and late periods.

The concert opened with the Sonata No. 10 in G Major, op. 96 for violin and piano. Both players offered pleasing and frilly ornaments and caressing sound. Cernaianu had a decidedly understated approach that worked remarkably well. He caressed the music and was unhurried and unharried. His sound was particularly luminous in the second movement. Rizzer’s piano had all the detailing you could want and the pair had good rapport.

Rizzer then teamed up with Snow for the Sonata No. 3 in A Major, op. 96 for cello and piano. The opening movement was immediately engaging, infused with lots of excitement from the cello and featuring atmospheric support from the piano. The performance was marred by some intonation problems in the cello and at times felt a tad under-rehearsed.

The concert concluded with all three musicians taking part in the Trio No. 2 in G Major, op. 1, no. 2. I was drawn into the music from the very start and particularly enjoyed the fluid playing in the opening movement. The two strings were well paired and the piano matched them in expressiveness. The work closed with lots of energy, drawing great applause from the large audience.

For more on the Chicago Ensemble and to learn about future concerts, visit thechicagoensemble.org.