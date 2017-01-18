U. of C. Maroons loses its fifth game in a row 

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports Writer

The University of Chicago Maroons men’s basketball team would fall short of their goal after a 80-72 loss to Emory University Eagles on Sunday afternoon Jan. 15, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In the first half, the Eagles would build leads of six (10-4), nine (26-17), and eleven (38-27), earning themselves a double digit lead at 38-27 to end the half. In spite of a strong offensive effort by the Eagles, the Maroons would hurt themselves offensively by committing eleven turnovers throughout play.

In the second half, the Eagles would extend their lead to 16 at 56-40 after shooting a remarkable 50 percent from the field for the game. After withstanding an 8-2 run by the Maroons in the final two minutes of regulation, the Eagles offense and defense would put the game away for good.

Final Score: Emory U. 80, U. of C. 72

In spite of the loss, Maroons guard Noah Karras scored a team high 16 points and was assisted by teammate Waller Perez who finish second in scoring with 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Maroons will host their next game on Friday Jan. 20, against Brandeis College at the Gerald Ratner Center, 5530 S Ellis Ave. at 8 p.m.

Hyde Park Herald Player of The Game: Maroons, Noah Karras, 16 points

