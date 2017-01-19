Rainbow PUSH hosts town hall community meeting to develop action plan

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Clerk of the Circuit Court Dorothy Brown, the Cook County Bar Association and community organizations, held a special town hall meeting Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Rainbow PUSH Coalition, 930 E. 50thSt.

The goal of the town hall meeting was to develop an accountability and reform implementation plan in response to the scathing Department of Justice (DOJ) report that was released late last week revealing the troubled past and present of the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

A panel consisting of Chairwoman of the Chicago Police Board Lori E. Lightfoot, Deputy Chief of the CPD Larry Watson, President-elect for the National Bar Association Juan Thomas, Past President of the Cook County Bar Association Andre Grant, Illinois State Representatives Mary Flowers (D-31) and La Shawn K. Ford (D-8). State Sen. Kwame Raoul (D-13) was listed as a panelist for the event but was not present for the meeting.

Lightfoot, helped to analyze the chilling 161-page document produced after a 13-month DOJ investigation into the patterns and practices of the CPD.

Lightfoot said the report is sobering.

“Many of you know that the relationship between the community and the police has been fractured and some would say non-existent for a very long time,” Lightfoot said. “You all have talked for years if not decades about some of the challenges that you see. It’s not just individual isolated incidents, they found systemic problems, problems in every facet in the Police Department.”

The DOJ found that the CPD officers, “engage in a pattern or practice of using force, including deadly force, that is unreasonable. CPD officers’ force practices unnecessarily endanger themselves and others and result in unnecessary and avoidable shootings and other uses of force.”

The DOJ also claims that the CPD has not provided its officers with adequate training to understand how and when they may use force or how to de-escalate encounters to reduce the need to use force, nor has the CPD held officers accountable when they use force or commit misconduct.

The city and the DOJ agreed to enter negotiations about a court-ordered consent decree that will help guide reform within the police department. A federal judge would have to sign off on the agreement before it goes into effect.

Grant said that a consent decree is not enough to hold the city accountable to change.

On Friday, Jan. 20, President-elect Trump will be assuming office, and the Obama administration will be headed out. There have been concerns raised by the legal community and the public about Trump’s pick for Attorney General, US Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL).

Sessions has not yet been confirmed. Last week he met with lawmakers for a confirmation hearing.

Some are concerned that if Sessions is confirmed as Attorney General that he will set the clock back on civil rights for all.

“The appointment of Alabama senator [Sessions] who is hell bent on opposing civil rights litigation,” Grant said. “Who has made it clear that he does not believe in consent decrees. That they are not enforceable and that he doesn’t believe that it is the Justice Department’s role.”

Thomas encouraged members of the community to get involved in local politics to get the changes rolling at the CPD.

“We have to deal with this on a local and state level because we will not have hardly any good friends in Washington,” Thomas said.

After panelists had spoken members of the audience voiced their concerns.

One man recommended police officers live in the communities where they serve. Another man wanted to get the youth in communities across the city involved in future conversations regarding the report to see how these findings in the report have impacted them.

Next steps include discussing police contracts, prosecution of officers, review of police settlements, and the formation of a community advisory board.

t.hill@hpherald.com