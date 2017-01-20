Ald. King outreach event

By ALLISON MATYUS

Ald. Sophia King (4th) will host her “On the Block” community outreach event in Hyde Park on Monday, Jan. 23.

The event will take place at Valois Restaurant, 1518 E. 53rd St., from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Constituents will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with King and the 4th Ward staff. Meeting blocks will be in 10-minute increments, but no appointment is needed ahead of time.

For more information, call the 4th Ward office at 773-536-8103.

