The Hyde Park Herald becomes WhistleSTOP pick up site

The Hyde Park Herald is now one of several locations where community members can pick up a whistle to participate in the WhistleSTOP program.

The WhistleStop procedure is simple: CALL (When you hear a whistle, call the police and report the location of the sound as best as you can) – BLOW (Blow your own whistle and keep blowing) – and GO (head for the sound and keep blowing to alert others to join in). Making a lot of noise and attracting attention will often scare away the danger, and helps direct police to the exact location of the trouble. To participate as an individual, you need only to get a whistle, read the rules enclosed in the WhistleStop package, and respond when needed. Carry your whistle with you, easily accessible, on your key chain and/or in your pocket, at all times.

Community members can stop by the Hyde Park Herald, 1525 E. 53rd St., Suite 920, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to purchase a whistle for $2.

Whistles are also currently available for purchase at the following locations: Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, Hyde Park Bank, Bank Financial, South East Chicago Commission, Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, Noteworthy Notes, Toys Et Cetera, Kimbark Beverage Shoppe, Freehling Pot & Pan Co., and the Silver Room.

More sites will soon be available. For more information, go to the HPKCC website at hydepark.org or call 773-288-8343.