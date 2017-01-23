Salonica owner died over the weekend
John Frangias, 55
John Frangias passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21. Frangias owned Salonica Restaurant, 1440 E. 57th St.
Frangias was the beloved husband of Petula (nee Bay) Frangias, loving father of Themistocles, Anastasia and Thalia, devoted son of Anastasia and the late George Frangias. Dear brother of Litsa (James) Kokkinias. Son-in-law of Evangelene and the late Martin Bay. Brother-in-law of Christine (Branislav) Spiric and Steven Bakas. Fond uncle of George and Anastasios Kokkinias, Evangelene and Melina Spiric. Loving nephew, cousin and friend of many.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Family and friends will meet Thursday morning, Jan. 26, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2701 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago, for a funeral service at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. George Church will be appreciated.
Joan and Chuck Staples
January 23, 2017 @ 3:17 pm
We mourn the passing of a fine community asset! We hope Salonica will continue. We extend condolences to his family! We have always enjoyed eating there and the friendly atmosphere.
Betty Virginia Holcomb
January 23, 2017 @ 3:21 pm
Please accept my deepest sympathy. The Greek omelettes are the best!
Betty V. Holcomb
Reginald K. Rush
Kathy L. Wright
January 23, 2017 @ 5:25 pm
My sincere condolences to John’s family. He will be sorely missed!! Such a warm and kind human being he was. RIP!
M
January 24, 2017 @ 7:05 am
We were hosted by John, every Sunday for brunch, for a decade while we lived in HP. He was the kindest man– generous to our children and jovial to us. I wish his family strength and may he rest in peace.
FG
January 24, 2017 @ 1:35 pm
Sad to hear that – any word on the future of the Salonica?