Salonica owner died over the weekend

Marc Monaghan

John Frangias, 55

John Frangias passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21. Frangias owned Salonica Restaurant, 1440 E. 57th St.

Frangias was the beloved husband of Petula (nee Bay) Frangias, loving father of Themistocles, Anastasia and Thalia, devoted son of Anastasia and the late George Frangias. Dear brother of Litsa (James) Kokkinias. Son-in-law of Evangelene and the late Martin Bay. Brother-in-law of Christine (Branislav) Spiric and Steven Bakas. Fond uncle of George and Anastasios Kokkinias, Evangelene and Melina Spiric. Loving nephew, cousin and friend of many.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Family and friends will meet Thursday morning, Jan. 26, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2701 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago, for a funeral service at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. George Church will be appreciated.