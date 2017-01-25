Campaign contributions flow in for 4th Ward candidates

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

Endorsements are being made for the 4th Ward special election in the form of campaign contributions.

According to public data accessible by the Illinois State Board of Elections (ISBE) website, some big names have contributed to Ald. Sophia King’s (4th) campaign for alderman.

Ald. Pat Dowell’s (3rd) committee, Citizens for Pat Dowell, has contributed $5,000 to King’s campaign. State Sen. Kwame Raoul’s (D-13) committee, Friends of Kwame Raoul, gave King her largest contribution of $5,846.13.

Organizations that have given to King include $1,000 from the Chicago Teacher’s Union (CTU) and $1,500 from MAC Property Management.

“Mac Properties supports Alderman Sophia King to represent the Fourth Ward,” said Peter Cassel, the director of community development at MAC Properties, in a written statement. “Sophia knows the ward’s many communities and has an inclusive and approachable disposition that will serve the ward and city well. She has a long track record of service, which has continued since her appointment. Specifically we have been impressed with Sophia’s collaborative approach to fostering safe and livable communities by proactively convening local residents, police, and building owners and managers.”

CTU did not return calls for comment on why they are supporting King.

Other candidates are getting their own support from other organizations. Candidate Ebony Lucas’ largest contribution of $10,000 is from TLC Management Company. The organization owns approximately 13 properties in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

King and candidate Gerald Scott McCarthy have the highest numbers in committee campaign dollars at this time. According to most recent data from the ISBE, after expenditures, King is left with $103,668.12 and McCarthy’s has $13,321.31. Lucas’ campaign still has $11,479.04, and candidate Marcellus H. Moore, Jr. comes has $2,789.07. Candidate Gregory Livingston is at the bottom of the heap with $27.32, according to the ISBE.

In response to his difference in campaign dollars, Livingston said that he has chosen to run a non-conventional campaign that emphasizes democracy and freedom.

“There is a political industrial complex that exist only to make money – not change/progress,” he said. “So I basically waited until I was ballot certified before I began soliciting donations. I’m the reform, anti-machine, never held elected office guy so my grassroots donations are tricking in.”

In total, King has received 230 contributions, the most out of the candidates, which totals in at $170,766.52. Lucas has received 46 contributions totaling $37,173. McCarthy has received 67 contributions totaling $22,000 and Moore has received 30 contributions at $10,204.47.

Livingston’s record shows one contribution at $2,500.

The special election for the 4th Ward alderman will take place Tuesday, Feb. 28. If necessary, a run-off election will take place on Tuesday, April 4.

Early voting began Jan. 19, at the Board of Election Commissioners office at 69 W. Washington. On Feb. 13, early voting will be expanded to include another location at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Early voting will be open at both locations until Feb. 27.

a.matyus@hpherald.com

