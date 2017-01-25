Hyde Park residents join Women’s March on Chicago

By TONIA HILL

As thousands of women and their allies participated in the Women’s March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, thousands more across the country joined in solidarity.

Many Hyde Park residents participated in the Women’s March on Chicago, Washington’s sister march which was held downtown near Grant Park. The march was organized to send a message to President Donald Trump and his incoming administration about the importance of women’s rights, civil liberties and diverse issues.

About 250,000 people participated in the march downtown exceeding the initial 50,000 that organizers of the event were expecting to attend. The march itself was canceled due to the crowd size, said Kirsten Whipple spokeswoman for the march, but the speakers featured in the march still spoke at the rally.

Initially, the march route was supposed to start at Grant Park on Columbus Drive and end at Federal Plaza, 230 S. Dearborn St.

“There were so many people on Jackson already and on Michigan and on State that there was no place for those people to go so we couldn’t actually march through them. It was a safety issue,” Whipple said.

Some people chose to march anyway through downtown streets.

Whipple said she was surprised by how many people came to the march.

“We were so thrilled with the turnout and it was such a positive day. There were no incidents. Everybody was so supportive of one another. It was really empowering,” Whipple said.

According to the National movement’s webpage, over 600 marches occurred across the country and internationally on Saturday.

Sheila Clay, a Hyde Park resident, marched for herself and in support of others across the nation.

“I’m a woman and a mother and I care what goes on here in Chicago and America,” Clay said. “I want justice for people and for the things that are happening with jobs and healthcare. I have a voice, and I’d like to see change.”

Marilyn Cavicchia, a resident of Hyde Park, said she marched for a number of reasons including reproductive rights, the outcome of the election and the future of education.

“We are not all behind him as he seems to believe that we are,” Cavicchia said. “His win does not represent America taking anything back or making anything great again. It does not represent the public will.”

Reproductive rights have been a longstanding controversial issue for the nation, and it was placed center stage during the 2016 Presidential Election.

In recent years, to defund Planned Parenthood has been the aim of Republicans in Congress, and some are speculating that it could very well be a possibility now that control in Congress has swung back to the Republicans.

Cavicchia is concerned about the impact on of all communities across the country if reproductive rights are stripped away.

“Everyone will be affected by this but the fact is women will be hit harder, people of color will be hit harder.”

Pro-choice advocates are also wary of Trump and his administration some of which are in support of pro-life, specifically Vice President Mike Pence, who has been vocal and supportive of anti-abortion legislation.

Another concern is talk surrounding a repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which includes a birth control mandate for women.

The mandate includes contraceptive methods and counseling for all women, as prescribed by a health care professional.

As of now, Republicans in Congress are working to repeal the ACA, but it is unclear if there is a comprehensive plan to replace it. Approximately, 22 million people are insured under the ACA, and they could lose coverage if there is a repeal.

Dhilanthi Fernando, director, and founder of Le Cantanti di Chicago, a women’s choir based in Hyde Park, marched alongside members of the choir.

“I feel it is a good tool for empowering ourselves,” Fernando said. “It’s a movement that is just starting, and I’m hoping that is what it is.”

Fernando is an immigrant from Sri Lanka and she has concerns about immigrant and undocumented communities.

After securing the election, Trump said in an interview with 60 Minutes that he wants to deport millions of undocumented immigrants specifically those with criminal records or gang ties.

“I have concerns all around. I am an immigrant,” Fernando said. “I have friends who are immigrants I have friends who are undocumented residents. I am concerned for all them and I am concerned about women’s rights. I think many of us are afraid.”

Josh B. Fox, a Hyde Park resident, said the march will help to ignite the desire for change.

“As Obama said in his speech, getting out from behind our computers and getting face to face with people whether they agree with us or disagree…so that we can come to some kind of understanding,” Fox said.

Fox said that it is important for citizens to get more engaged in local politics by communicating with their elected officials.

Maureen Jesuthasan, joined the Women’s Group of Saint Paul & the Redeemer Episcopal Church, 4945 S. Dorchester Ave., Jesuthasan has been a member for nearly ten years.

Jesuthasan said that the march should push those who wish to be heard.

“Saturday should not be considered as being a one-time event but one that kick-starts a new era of community involvement and standing up for what we as Americans believe in,” Jesuthasan said in an email.

