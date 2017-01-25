Nando’s,Roti restaurants help Hyde Park community

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

Hyde Park recently had two new restaurants open on 53rd Street: Nando’s Peri-Peri, 1447 E. 53rd St., and Roti Modern Mediterranean, 1526 E. 53rd St.

While both restaurants are chains, both have already committed to their new community through fundraisers. On its opening day on Jan. 14, Nando’s Peri-Peri donated 100 percent of its sales to Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., to fund college trips to local students. On Jan. 17, Roti had a soft opening in the evening with funds benefitting the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave.

The two restaurants may have opened within the same week, but their menus differ drastically: Nando’s focusing on chicken dishes with South African flavors and peri-peri sauce, while Roti serves up fast-casual-style Mediterranean dishes.

Nando’s menu is mostly chicken, with items like half or quarter chicken, chicken sandwiches or wraps and chicken wings. For vegetarians, the menu also has a veggie wrap and veggie burger.

The chicken is tender and marinated with enough flavor so that it’s not bland, but not too much so that it’s not overwhelming. The famous peri-peri sauce comes in various levels of hot, from extra-extra hot for those with tough taste buds, to lemon and herb for those looking for something milder.

Sides include items like coleslaw, corn on the cob, peas and fries.

Resident Betsy Rubin said she approves of Nando’s after eating there during its first week of operation.

“It’s a joyful place…you walk by and hear the upbeat music, look in and see all the bright colors, walk in and see lots of people and smiles,” she said. “They even have food for non-meat eaters like me. I love that you can get tasty Brussels sprouts there!”

Like all of Nando’s locations, the interior of each is unique and one of a kind. Pink and ivory crochet lanterns seem to be the signature feature that makes the Hyde Park spot stand out from the other Chicagoland locations. Another signature touch to the Hyde Park location is the large mural by South African artist Kilmany-Jo Liversage that is be displayed outside above the restaurant’s sign.

In contrast to Nando’s cozy and eclectic feel, Roti’s interior is sleek and modern and has fixtures in neutral colors such as white, black and brown.

Roti’s process of ordering is similar to its Hyde Park neighbor Chipotle’s in that diners pick and choose what they want in front of them in an assembly line process.

Diners choose a rice plate, pita sandwich or salad and then choose their protein that includes cut chicken and steak, a chicken or salmon kabob and crispy falafel for a vegetarian option.

Toppings include a variety of traditional Mediterranean dishes like cous cous, feta cheese, Greek olives, hummus or quinoa.

Although both places opened within the last week, the staff was prepared for the lunch rush crowds and knowledgeable about the menu items.

Roti is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Nando’s hours are Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

a.matyus@hpherald.com