Polling places for the 4th Ward special election

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

The preliminary list of 4th Ward polling places has been announced for the 4th Ward Alderman special election on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The polling places will be open to registered voters of the 4th Ward from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polling places located in the Hyde Park neighborhood include:

Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, 5480 S. Kenwood Ave.

Harper Square Co-Operative, 4850 S. Lake Park Ave.

Alpha Towers Apartments, 936 E. 47th St.

Shoesmith Elementary School, 1330 E. 50th St.

Washington Park Apartments, 4949 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

United Church of Hyde Park, 1448 E. 53rd St.

Drexel Square Apartments, 810 E. Hyde Park Blvd.

For a full list of polling places in the 4th Ward and for more information on the special election, visit www.chicagoelections.com.

