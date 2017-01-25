Revels cruise in with new play at Quadrangle Club

By ALLISON MATYUS

The annual production that features both the Hyde Park and University of Chicago (U. of C.) community is back this weekend with a brand new cast and plot.

Revels has been a long-standing occurrence in the neighborhood since its inception by university faculty in 1902. After some years of no shows, the tradition was revived in 2001.

This year’s playwright and producer, Andy Austin, has been writing the shows since 2005. She said she writes about current events or local topics, such as this year’s plot, which inspired her by chance.

“I received a brochure in the mail about a University of Chicago alumni cruise,” she said. “The flyer wasn’t for me, it was delivered to the wrong address, but I thought that it was a great idea for Revels.”

Austin wrote this year’s Revels show based on the brochure: a group of university alumni go off on a cruise joined by professors but the ship is hijacked by pirates and sure enough, humor ensues.

The show is titled “The Trojan Iguana, A Nautical Musical,” which is appropriately named after the 11-foot paper Mache iguana that is the “star” of the play.

As always, the cast of over 20 includes familiar neighbors such as author Sara Paretsky, Shakespeare expert, David Bevington and service Professor of the Divinity School at U. of C., Wendy Doniger.

Austin said that from the cast to the plot of the show itself, Revels encompasses Hyde Park.

“Hyde Park is kind of different from the rest of the city and has its core traditions,” she said. “There’s something about Hyde Park that lends itself to people getting together and doing something like this.”

She said that while at first Revels was meant only for those affiliated with the university, the show has grown more into a Hyde Park affair.

“Sure we have people in it from the university but it’s much more than that,” Austin said. “I’d like to think of it as a neighborhood activity…it’s not just a university tradition anymore.

While most of the show is silly, she included a reality check of what is going on in the country in terms of politics.

“I want the audience to have fun, but I also want them to appreciate how we are making fun of the President-elect,” she said pre-inauguration. “There’s a sort of serious undertone to the show in that way but it’s still in good fun.”

Revels will premiere Friday, Jan. 27 at the Quadrangle Club, 1155 E. 57th St., at 6 p.m., beginning with a dinner. The show will follow at 8 p.m. A second show will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the same time.

Tickets for the dinner and show are $50 on Friday and $65 on Saturday. Show only tickets are $20 or $10 for students. For information on how to purchase tickets, call 773-702-2550.

