U. of C. Crime lab report examines gun violence in 2016

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

A new report released by the University of Chicago’s (U. of C.) Crime Lab examines

Chicago’s 2016 rise in gun violence to provide strategies moving forward to address ongoing crime and gun violence in the city.

Last year, there was an increase in murders and shootings in Chicago. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) reported that there were 3,551 shooting incidents and 4,331 shooting victims approximately 1,100 more than in 2015, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ), which recently released a report into the pattern and practices of the CPD.

There were 764 homicides, according to the Crime Lab’s report an increase of 58 percent from 2015.

Researchers for the project took a look at a variety of factors, such as the weather, the number of citywide arrests and the amount of money spent on education and social services, but they ultimately found that none of those factors changed drastically enough to explain the surge in shootings at the beginning of 2016.

Other findings from the report include, “a decrease in the likelihood of arrest for gun violence. From 2015 to 2016, the arrest rate fell from 36 percent to 26 percent for homicide, and from 7 percent to 5 percent for shootings.” According to the report, this finding is not likely the cause for the surge in gun violence, but may have “accelerated this phenomenon, by fueling a cycle of retaliatory violence.”

The report states that the increase in gun violence occurred in several disadvantaged neighborhoods on the South and West sides.

The Crime Lab will meet with lawmakers and law enforcement groups to discuss their findings and attempt to find solutions to curb gun violence.

Jens Ludwig, professor of Social Service Administration, Law and Public Policy and director of the Crime Lab will join Shari Runner, Chicago Urban League president, and Fred Waller, CPD Chief of the Bureau of Patrol, to discuss the report and solutions at a panel discussion hosted by the City Club of Chicago on Thursday, Jan. 26.

