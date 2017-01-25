Young Life hosts South Side Chili Cook-Off

By ALLISON MATYUS

The Young Life South Side Chicago group is hosting its 6th Annual Chili Cook-Off this Sunday, Jan. 29.

Chili cooks will prepare a pot of their favorite chili recipes, serving small portions for public judging. Each person attending the event gets three votes for their favorite chilies.

The first prize for “Best Chili on the South Side” is $50.

The event begins at 1:30 p.m. at Kennicott Park, 4434 S. Lake Park Ave. Tickets are $15 for general entry or $25 to enter as a cook. All ticket proceeds will go to helping the Young Life students go to camp this summer.

For more information, visit ylchili2017.eventbrite.com.

