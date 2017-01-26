Augustana celebrates 25 years of acceptance

By ALLISON MATYUS
Augustana Lutheran Church, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave., will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the congregation’s decision to accept a statement of welcome to the LGBTQ community, Sunday, Jan. 29.

The church voted in 1992 to declare itself Reconciling in Christ, which is a program for congregations, synods, colleges, seminaries and other Lutheran organizations that publically welcome the LGBTQ community.

During the anniversary celebration, the church will sign in a new, updated statement of welcome that also addresses racism, sexism and ableism. Those signatures will be a part of an art installation by local artist, Robin Mitchell.

The celebration will take place during both the 8:15 a.m. service and the 10:45 a.m. service.

