U. of C. student robbed on Woodlawn Avenue

A University of Chicago (U. of C.) student was robbed Wednesday night, Jan. 25, on the 5500 Block of South Woodlawn Ave., according to U. of C. police.

The student was walking southbound near the U. of C.’s Alumni House, at about 7:05 p.m., when two unknown individuals approached the student. One suspect grabbed the victim while the other took his cell phone.

Both suspects ran to a waiting white Nissan sedan with temporary Illinois license plates. The offenders fled eastbound on East 56th Street. One suspect was described as having dreadlocks and wearing an orange hoodie.

The victim reported no physical injuries.

University police, who are still investigating the crime, sent out an alert to students and community members on Thursday, Jan. 26, asking the community to be alert and aware of their surroundings at all times, to be mindful about how they use their cell phones in public and when walking, try to walk with a group or a friend.

