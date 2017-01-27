Roti gives to Hyde Park Art Center

By ALLISON MATYUS

Roti Modern Mediterranean restaurant, 1526 E. 53rd St., raised over $2,000 for the Hyde Park Art Center during its soft opening on Jan. 17.

According to Parke Ballantine, the marketing and communications manager at the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., the money will fund the center’s mission of supporting Chicago artists and connecting communities through creative citizenship.

“We are thrilled to have more businesses in Hyde Park like Roti Modern Mediterranean that invest in community based organizations such as Hyde Park Art Center,” Ballantine said. “Not only are we a hub for contemporary arts in Chicago, but we serve as a gathering space for the broader community to cultivate ideas, create social change, and connect with like minded people.”

