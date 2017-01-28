New track and football field at Kenwood

Marc Monaghan

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

Ald. Sophia King (4th) announced at a press conference today, Jan. 28, that Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., would be getting a brand new track and football field.

The $3.5 million project was announced to Kenwood coaches and student athletes. Kenwood Principal Gregory Jones said that King was the driving force in making this project happen.

“Alderman King came to Kenwood several months ago and she said we have to do something about this field space,” he said.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was also in attendance at today’s press conference, said that King had come to him with a list of community updates and that Kenwood was at the top of the list.

The mayor told the students that success stems beyond just academics and that extracurricular activities such as sports are important for learning team work.

Marc Monaghan

“We don’t just want you to be academically accomplished, we want you to be athletically accomplished,” Emanuel said. “This is just a further investment in the success your teachers and parents have already put in you.”

The new field will begin the designing phase immediately and is then expected to begin construction around the summer with a completion date of early fall.

King said that the new field would not only benefit Kenwood students, but the Hyde Park-Kenwood community as a whole.

“This school is the heart of our community,” King said. “I’m hoping there will be an increase in attendance of games and that the whole community will be able to celebrate this.”