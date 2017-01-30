Bret Harte fundraises for D.C. trip

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

Bret Harte Elementary School, 1556 E. 56th St., is asking for donations that will go towards funding a trip to Washington, D.C. for its eighth grade students.

Principal Shenethe Parks is hoping to raise $37,000 by March 3, which will go towards the cost of the trip for the students who cannot afford to pay.

“My thirty-six students are eager and energetic to see what the world has to offer,” Parks said in a written letter to the school community. “However, 80 percent of them are considered low income. For many of them, this would be the trip of a lifetime and their first experience traveling on a plane. Some of our students struggle with paying for basic fees and local school trips.”

In addition to the donation drive, Bret Harte has held fundraisers, which included a Walk-A-Thon, taffy apple and chocolate sales and student council fundraisers, to raise money for the trip.

To donate to Bret Harte, visit https://www.gofundme.com/msnarayan8thgradedc.

a.matyus@hpherald.com