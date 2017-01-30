Obama endorses 4th Ward Ald. King in special election

By ALLISON MATYUS

Barack Obama has announced an endorsement for Ald. Sophia King (4th) for the 4th Ward Alderman special election race. It’s reported to be one of his first political acts since leaving the White House.

A special election in the 4th Ward will be held on Feb. 28, due to the abrupt resignation of Will Burns, who chose to move to a career in the private sector. Since his resignation Sophia King has been serving as the Alderman in the 4th Ward, which includes parts of the South Loop; Bronzeville; Kenwood, where the Obama family lived before heading to the White House, and Hyde Park.

Obama said King is the type of leader Chicago and the 4th Ward need.

“Michelle and I have known Sophia many years as a leader dedicated to improving her community,” Obama said in a written statement. “Over the years, Sophia has worked to make neighborhood schools and communities better.”

King is running against four other candidates: Ebony Lucas, Marcellus H. Moore, Jr., Gregory Livingston and Gerald Scott McCarthy.

The special election for the 4th Ward will take place Tuesday, Feb. 28. If necessary, a run-off election will occur on Tuesday, April 4.

