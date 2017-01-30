Obama Foundation announces landscape architect for OPC

By TONIA HILL

Michael Van Valkenburgh (MVVA), the group behind Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph St., will lead the landscape architect team for the Barack Obama President Center (OPC), said the Obama Foundation on Monday, Jan. 30.

MVVA will work in partnership with Site Design Group and Living Habitats, and the trio will serve as the project’s landscape architects.

“We are committed to creating an OPC that honors the vision of Frederick Law Olmsted and at the same time is accessible, inspirational and joyful,” said Michael Van Valkenburgh, president and CEO of Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates in a written statement.

Ernie Wong, the founder of the Site Design Group, grew in Hyde Park and Kenwood.

Wong said said that he looks forward to helping “forge the future of this institution as part of Jackson Park, reflecting the rich history and traditions of the South Side and watching the OPC stand as a beacon for the people of this great country.”

“We are excited to collaborate with MVAA and Site Design Group to create a presidential center that reflects the Obamas’ values, especially as it relates to sustainability and the natural environment,” said Heidi Natura, president and founder of Living Habitats.

