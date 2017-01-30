U. of C. president releases letter to President Trump regarding immigration

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

University of Chicago (U. of C.) President Robert J. Zimmer released a letter on Monday, Jan. 30, to President Donald Trump regarding his recent actions on immigration.

On Friday, Jan. 27, Trump signed an executive order that restricts immigration from seven Muslim countries (Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen), suspends all refugee admission for 120 days, and bars all refugees from Syria.

The signing of the executive order led to massive protests at several airports in the U.S. over the weekend, as Custom Border Patrol agents detained people with valid documentation.

In his letter, Zimmer asked that the president consider the importance of welcoming immigrants who bring with them talent and energy.

“The history of scientific and technological advance that undergirds all of the economic growth the country has witnessed for decades, as well as the position of the country as the greatest magnet for talented people from around the world, has depended upon this welcoming stance,” Zimmer said in a written statement.

Zimmer stated that Trump’s current stance on immigration could weaken “the nation’s world-leading higher education institutions, diminish the innovation energy in the country, slow the pace of technology development, and ultimately weaken the nation.”

While he understands the motivation for recent actions concerning immigration Zimmer said it’s important for the Trump administration to consider its decisions carefully so that those “who can add so much to the country through immigration have the opportunity to do so, and those who are doing so already are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

On Saturday night, Jan. 28, a federal judge in New York blocked the deportation of people stranded in U.S. airports as a result of the executive action.

According to reports, Trump claims the ban is “working out very nicely. You see it at the airports, you see it all over.”

Former President Barack Obama also weighed in on the executive action his first public comment since he left office a week ago. Obama voiced his criticism through his spokesman Kevin Lewis, who wrote on Monday “Obama disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.”

