U. of C. to cut ties with SECC

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The South East Chicago Commission (SECC) will transition over the next year to become a self-governing entity outside of the University of Chicago (U. of C.) with help from U. of C. board members according to an announcement made Thursday, Jan. 26.

Shirley J. Newsome, chairman of the board of directors for the SECC, said the split from the university should not be considered negatively.

“It’s like the child separating from the parents, you are not completely separated. Most of the time when children go off on their own they do well,” Newsome said. “We have just decided that we can, and we would like to very much stand on our own feet.”

The split reflects the aim of U. of C. and SECC to enhance the communities of Hyde Park, Kenwood, Oakland, Washington Park, and Woodlawn, said Calmetta Coleman, director of communications for Civic Engagement at U. of C.

Historically the university has funded much of the operation for the SECC and now that the SECC will transition to become independent its funding will be reduced, Coleman said.

“While that funding will be reduced, we will continue to support and partner with the SECC and that could include funding in the future,” Coleman said.

Coleman said in the past engagement and outreach in and around neighborhoods near the university was done primarily by the SECC on their behalf.

However, over the last decade, the university has increased its engagement through initiatives spearheaded by the Office of Civic Engagement as well as academic programs such as the Urban Education Institute and UChicago Urban Labs.

In 2014, the university launched UChicago Local to expand economic opportunities in mid-South Side communities and it introduced the Community Programs Accelerator to support non-profit organizations that serve the mid-South Side.

Since 2011, the university has taken part to redevelop and revitalize 53rd Street.

The SECC was founded in 1952 by U. of C., and its early mission was focused on reducing crime in Hyde Park around the university. Since its creation, the SECC has worked to address issues from public safety to housing code enforcement.

Programming today at the SECC is about economic development and beautification projects for the Hyde Park, Kenwood, Oakland, Washington Park and Woodlawn neighborhoods.

Over the next few months the SECC will launch a planning process that will include an evolution of ongoing and new programs that will help to benefit the five communities that the SECC serves.

Newsome said that as the transition team determines next steps for the SECC that it will give them an opportunity to “streamline our focus, which means some of the activity we were previously engaged in we may not be engaged in the future.”

She added that the SECC would continue to do the work that it is known to do with less oversight from the university.

What’s key, according to Coleman, is that the university and the SECC are moving into a new era of engagement.

“The South East Chicago Commission has served an important role for both the university and surrounding communities for more than six decades and we are grateful for its contributions,” said U. of C. President Robert J. Zimmer in a written statement. “As we continue the university’s efforts to engage more directly in work to strengthen the South Side, we look forward to a new partnership with the SECC and its board members.”

Both the university and the SECC will continue to work together said both Coleman and Newsome.

t.hill@hpherald.com