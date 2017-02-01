Hyde Park Historical Society to host annual awards dinner

By ALLISON MATYUS

The Hyde Park Historical Society (HPHS) will honor several Hyde Park residents and institutions for their work during its annual awards dinner on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Nicholas Rudall, the founding artistic director of Court Theatre and professor emeritus of classics at the University of Chicago, will receive the Cornell Award, which recognizes individuals and organizations that exemplify values and objectives of the HPHS and contributes to the cultural heritage of Hyde Park.

Megan Doherty and Jasmine Kwong will receive the President’s Award, which recognizes individuals or organizations that have contributed to Hyde Park and its History, for their photo essay titled, “If You Weren’t Looking for It: The Seminary Co-op Bookstore.”

The Pioneer Cooperative Apartments will receive the Despres Award, which recognizes institutions or organizations in achieving the preservation of Hyde Park’s architectural history.

The dinner will be held the Quadrangle Club, 1155 E. 57th St., beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $80 per person. HydeParkHistory.org

