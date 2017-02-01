Mayor visits Hyde Park High School’s mentorship program

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Mayor Rahm Emanuel met with a dozen students in the Becoming A Man (BAM) program Wednesday morning, Feb. 1, at Hyde Park Academy High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave.

On Wednesday, Emanuel and Chicago Cubs President Theo Epstein participated in a mentorship group circle called BAM, which is a group that works with young men in the city’s most distressed public schools to help them learn and practice core values such as integrity, self-determination, accountability, positive anger expression, respect for womanhood and goal setting, before addressing the public at a press conference about his ongoing plan to provide mentorship opportunities for male students that attend public schools in Chicago.

In September, Emanuel announced that he wanted to help programs such as BAM by providing every 8th through 10th grade boy enrolled in CPS schools in the 20 most violent community areas with a mentor.

He said the city will launch a three-year $36 million initiative supported by public and private dollars to provide each boy with a high-quality mentoring program by 2018. According to the University of Chicago, (U. of C.) Crime Lab, which will work with the mayor to create mentorship programs citywide, there are 7,200 8th to 10th grade boys in CPS schools in the 20 community areas with the highest homicide rates.

“The potential to get our kids to high school and to think beyond is the difference between being a real strong city and not,” Emanuel said. “[BAM] is the community these young men rely on, this is the family that they rely on, this is the potential that they see in themselves and can rely on.”

A.J. Watson, program director at BAM, said there is a 50 percent reduction in violent crime arrests among teens that are enrolled in BAM versus those who are not.

Watson says most importantly that young men in BAM are more likely to graduate on time from high school.

The BAM program, which falls under the Youth Guidance agency, has been in existence since 2001. Youth Guidance offers a variety of school-based programs in Chicago that aim to help disadvantaged youth to succeed in school and life. This school year, BAM is set to serve just over 4,000 youth in 60-plus schools in Chicago.

“The program started with 20-25 students now we have over 150 students in the program,” said Antonio Ross, principal at Hyde Park High School, about the school’s BAM program. “We appreciate all the hard work and dedication they’ve put in over the years helping a lot of these young men fulfill their dreams.”

Epstein said as he participated in the BAM circle today he saw similarities between the young men and the Cubs clubhouse, which operates in a similar fashion. He attributes the Cubs’ historic season last year to open communication and support between the players and staff.

“We are at our best, all of us, shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and our sisters,” Epstein said. “We lean on them for help and support and encouragement. That’s how we succeeded this year with the Cubs, guys leaning on each other.”

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), who was in attendance at the press conference, said she would like to see the program expand to reach children in the 7th grade and beyond.

“Just because you turn 18 or graduate doesn’t mean you don’t need a mentor,” Hairston said. “As a matter of fact that’s when you need it most.”

The city is still grappling with violent crime. More attention has been cast on the city by the federal government in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump has mentioned several times that Chicago needs federal intervention to solve its violent crime issue.

Today, Trump again mentioned federal intervention in Chicago to curb violence.

Emanuel addressed the president’s statement at Wednesday’s press conference.

He said he spoke with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus last week and has made it clear that the city needs investment in law enforcement, neighborhoods and communities for economic development and more job opportunities for youth.

“Give these kids a summer job…give them a paycheck…a resume that goes with it,” Emanuel said.

Also, he mentioned having more federal agents to work with the police in areas hit the hardest by violent crime would also help.

t.hill@hpherald.com