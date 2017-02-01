MSI celebrates African Americans in Science and Art

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Museum of Science and Industry (MSI), 5700 S. Lake Shore Dr., is celebrating scientific and artistic contributions of African Americans during the Black Creativity program.

Black Creativity, which extends through Black History Month, welcomes the public to explore scientific breakthroughs and creative works of African Americans. The program includes an art exhibition and hands-on workshops.

Featured exhibits include the Juried Art Exhibition, the nation’s longest running exhibition of African American art. The gallery displays 100 artworks from professional and aspiring African American artists. MSI has run the exhibit annually since 1970.

Also, featured is the Innovation Studio, where guests create solutions while learning about scientific and technological breakthroughs of African-American pioneers in science, technology, engineering, and medicine.

This year, guests will have the chance to speak with experts in the arts and sciences through a career showcase on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,

The Juried Art Exhibition will be open for viewing through Feb. 19, and the Innovation Studio will be available for viewing through March 4.

These programs are all included in Museum Entry. Illinois residents can receive free Museum Entry on Feb. 1-2, 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, and 28.

