Ray hosts annual school fundraiser at The Promontory

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

Ray Elementary School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., will host its second annual school fundraiser, Raise a Glass for Ray, at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave., Thursday, Feb. 2., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The $35 ticket includes beer, wine and appetizers. All proceeds from the evening will go towards the Friends of Ray School PTO, a nonprofit that supports the students and staff at Ray.

Ray parent, Nate Bakkum, and his band, We, Unity Candle, will perform during the event.

The Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, 5480 S. Kenwood Ave., will provide childcare from 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the night of the event for $20 per child plus $15 per sibling, which includes a dinner and fun activities. Ray students will not have school on Friday, Feb. 3.

To purchase tickets, visit http://rayschool.weebly.com/raise-a-glass-for-ray.html. Tickets will also be available at the door the day of the event for $40.

a.matyus@hpherald.com