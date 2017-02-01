U. of C. Diversity Council calls for doubling underrepresented faculty

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

An advisory council at the University of Chicago (U. of C.) that is responsible for increasing diversity and inclusion at the university issued a report last week, Jan. 24., recommending that the university aim to double its underrepresented faculty by 2026.

The Diversity Advisory Council’s (DAC) report contains 27 policy recommendation in four categories: Institutional Vision, Representation and Advancement, Curriculum, and Campus Climate.

Most critical of the recommendations according to the council is the:

The establishment of a senior faculty diversity leader in every School and Division, together with a faculty-student Board addressing those same issues;

The assignment of a target goal of doubling the number of underrepresented faculty at the University by 2026;

The implementation of a campus-wide program of training workshops to discuss the role of implicit attitudes, including unconscious bias;

The incentivizing of curricular experimentation and broadening, consonant with the aims of diversity, inclusion, and equity, through Divisions, Schools, and Departments, in a manner consistent with assessment of greatest need made by those local units.

U. of C. President Robert J. Zimmer and Provost Daniel Diermeier formed the DAC in February 2015. Adam Green, associate professor of history chairs the council, DAC reviews institutional practices in consultation with members of the campus community to “insure an intentionally open community of learning, for all.”

The council considers all forms of diversity and inclusion, advises on best approaches to attract and retain underrepresented faculty-student and staff and identifies solutions to cross-cultural awareness and inclusion.

DAC determined that while the university has made strides to elevate diversity “in student admissions, civic engagement, and campus communication, too often the institution has fallen short” and as a result finds that the “university’s demographic distribution lags behind peer institutions.”

Also, the council found that the number of African American and Hispanic faculty at the university have not increased over the last decade.

t.hill@hpherald.com