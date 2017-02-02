JD Vance visits IOP to discuss new book

By TONIA HILL

Author JD Vance will visit the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics (IOP), Friday, Feb. 3, to discuss his best-selling book “Hillbilly Elegy.”

“Hillbilly Elegy” is a personal account of Vance and his life growing up in a poor Rust Belt town.

Journalist Alex Kotlowitz will moderate the discussion. Kotlowitz is the author of the bestselling books “There are no Children Here” and “The Other Side of the River.”

The program will begin at noon at the International House Assembly Hall, 1414 E. 59th St. and is free and open to the public. Visit politics.uchicago.edu to register for the event.

The event is a part of a speaker series “America in the Trump Era,” the IOP’s look at the changes – cultural, policy, media and otherwise – coming under a Trump administration.

