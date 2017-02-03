Hyde Park OWL to host Black History Month book discussion panel

By TONIA HILL

The Hyde Park Older Women’s League (OWL) is celebrating Black History Month by presenting a panel discussion of the book, “Negroland” by local author Margo Jefferson, Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4.

“Negroland” is a memoir by Jefferson who describes her experiences growing up on Chicago’s South Side during the 1950s and 1960s as part of an elite society she called “Negroland.”

Panelists for the discussion include Jean Hester, Madeiria Myrieckes, Elaine Saenz, and Dolores Cross.

The program will begin with a social hour at 1 p.m. and the panel discussion will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Treasure Island, 1526 E. 55th St., in the lower level community room.

