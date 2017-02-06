Hyde Park-based women’s choir to host benefit concert

By TONIA HILL

Le Cantanti di Chicago, a Hyde Park-based women’s choir, will host a benefit concert on Sunday, Feb. 26, to assist them as they prepare for a trip to Washington, D.C. this summer. The choir was selected to sing at the Kennedy Center this summer in a festival to honor the 100th birthday of John F. Kennedy and the founding of the Peace Corps.

The benefit concert will be held at Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 South Woodlawn Ave., the performance will feature vocalists Greta Pope and Kimmel Ballantyne. Tickets are $40 and include dinner, which will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the concert, which will start at 7 p.m.

There will also be a raffle and a bake sale. Anyone who buys a ticket from the Chicago Hyde Park Villages fundraiser, which will also take place on Feb. 26, will receive free raffle tickets from the choir.

Admission is free for children under 12 who are accompanied by a paying adult. To purchase a ticket for the concert visit gretapope.com/events and for more information call 773-405-6770.

