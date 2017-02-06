Kenwood’s jazz band seeks funds for Kennedy Center performance

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

Kenwood Academy High School’s jazz band is performing at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 24, but the students need the community’s help with getting their instruments to the big show.

The Kennedy Center purchased airline tickets and hotel accommodations for 32 students and six parent chaperons and the band program has also raised $7,203 for new uniforms. The jazz band is still in need of $5,000 to fund transportation of their instruments.

The jazz band will be performing with Jason Moran, a jazz pianist and composer, as well as with Chicago-based visual artist, Theaster Gates.

To donate to the Kenwood Jazz Band Program, checks can be made out to the Kenwood Academy Music Department, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., attention to Gerald Powell.

a.matyus@hpherald.com