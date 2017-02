By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

Freehling’s Pot and Pan, 1365 E. 53rd St., is hosting a special Valentine’s Day workshop this Saturday, Feb. 11.

Freehling’s Cupcake Decorating Workshop will take place from 11 a.m. to noon for children ages 5 and older accompanied by an adult. All materials for the cupcakes will be provided.

For more information, contact Freehling’s Pot and Pan at 773-643-8080.

a.matyus@hpherald.com