Promontory to host Fulcrum Point New Music Project

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave., will host Fulcrum Point New Music Project for “The Black Composer Speaks: Exhortation!” in collaboration with Kahil El’ Zabar and the Ethnic Heritage Ensemble on Friday, Feb. 10.

“The Black Composer Speaks” is a celebration of the unique voices of African American composers and will feature the work of three generations of artists ranging from impressionistic to pop-inspired minimalism to free jazz improv. The performance on Friday will feature a world premier by Tomeka Reid, a Chicago-based composer, her music is both jazz and classical influenced.

The evening will end with a set of free-jazz improv led by Kahil El’ Zabar and his Ethnic Heritage Ensemble.

Before the concert begins at 7:30 p.m., a roundtable discussion will be held on inclusion and access in new art music. Steve Bynum, senior producer of WBEZ’s 91.9 FM “Worldview”, will lead the conversation. Stephen Burns, Fulcrum Point’s artistic director; Seth Parker Woods, Fulcrum Point’s curator of Inclusion and Discoveries; Nathalie Joachim flutist with English Blackbird; Tomeka Reid, composer; and Sadie Woods, curator, DJ, and entrepreneur will join the conversation.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and ticket prices range from $25 to $35. For more information about the event call 312-801-2100.

t.hill@hpherald.com