Some votes already cast in 4th Ward special election

The special election for 4th Ward Alderman officially takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 28, but some 4th Ward voters have already cast their ballots.

According to Jim Allen, the communications director for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, 71 ballots have been cast at the early voting site since early voting began on Jan. 19.

Currently, Early voting is only available at the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners’ headquarters, 69 W. Washington St., but on Monday, Feb. 13, early voting will expand to include the King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Allen said that two ballots were cast by voters who were not registered but registered and voted on the same day during early voting. He also said that of the 161 people that have applied to vote by mail, so far, only 37 people have mailed in their completed ballots.

In total, 110 early votes have been cast for the 4th Ward Alderman so far. There are approximately 33,177 registered voters in the ward.

Allen said registered voters can expect an election notice in the mail soon, which will include Election Day polling places for each voter’s precinct, information on early voting and about the option to vote by mail.

The 4th Ward Alderman special election will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 28. If necessary, a run-off election will be held on Tuesday, April 4.

