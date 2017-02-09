Indoor movie night at Hyde Park Art Center

Share the post "Indoor movie night at Hyde Park Art Center"

By ALLISON MATYUS
Staff Writer

The Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., is hosting a special movie night tomorrow, Feb. 10, with a showing of the 1925 classic, “Phantom of the Opera.”

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., guests can create their own masquerade masks as seen in the movie while listening to a live DJ. A short film titled “Escape of the Fast Freight” from 1915 will show before the movie at 6:30 p.m.

The movie will begin at 7 p.m. Live music will accompany the film performed by Echo Haus with Zoog Von Rock. There will be a cash bar with snacks, but guests can bring their own food and blankets for a winter picnic inside the Art Center.

There is a suggested donation of $5 with half of the proceeds going towards the musicians.

a.matyus@hpherald.com