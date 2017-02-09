Indoor movie night at Hyde Park Art Center

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., is hosting a special movie night tomorrow, Feb. 10, with a showing of the 1925 classic, “Phantom of the Opera.”

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., guests can create their own masquerade masks as seen in the movie while listening to a live DJ. A short film titled “Escape of the Fast Freight” from 1915 will show before the movie at 6:30 p.m.

The movie will begin at 7 p.m. Live music will accompany the film performed by Echo Haus with Zoog Von Rock. There will be a cash bar with snacks, but guests can bring their own food and blankets for a winter picnic inside the Art Center.

There is a suggested donation of $5 with half of the proceeds going towards the musicians.

