White Nationalist posters found at U. of C. 10 times in two weeks

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

White Nationalist posters have been found at the University of Chicago (U. of C.) 10 times over the last two weeks according to Graduate Students United (GSU) the graduate worker labor union on campus.

Members of GSU have been reporting sightings of the posters on campus and in the Hyde Park neighborhood since Jan. 27, and have logged the incidents into a database. When GSU members find the posters they take them down.

According to Amanda Shubert of GSU, posters were spotted in and around Cobbs Hall, 5811 S. Ellis Ave., and the Regenstein Library, 1100 E. 57th St. both locations were hit twice. The latest poster sighting occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 8, on Ellis Avenue between 57th and 58th streets.

A group known as Identity Evropa claimed responsibility for the posters at U. of C. on Twitter. The posters feature messages saying, “Let’s become great again,” “Our destiny is ours,” and “Our future belongs to us” with the name of the group at the bottom of the posters.

Identity Evropa has also claimed responsibility for posters at other college campuses across the country that have surfaced this week such as Texas A&M University, Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, San Diego State University and others.

Shubert is encouraging members to submit bias incident reports to U. of C. administration for events of this nature. Organizers from the GSU also ask that if people see a poster on campus that they reach out to the GSU on Facebook with the location, time, and a photo or description of the poster.

Shubert said that two people that she knows have received personal emails from the university to confirm that they received the messages about the posters but there has been “no collective action on the part of the university yet.”

“So far we have not heard a message from the university,” Shubert said. “I’m really concerned about how to make the safest possible campus for everyone who works here, for everyone who goes to school here.”

An attempt was made to contact U. of C. about this matter but the university was not available for comment by Herald press time.

UPDATE:

On Friday, Feb. 10, the U. of C. sent the following response in regard to the White Nationalist poster sightings:

Starting this week, the university has received four campus reports of flyers attributed to a group whose disturbing positions fundamentally contradict our values of diversity and inclusion. Individuals who wish to report a posting they find offensive or disturbing can contact the Bias Response Team through this website: https://csl.uchicago.edu/get-help/bias-response-team or staff in the Center for Leadership and Involvement (Reynolds Club 001, 773-702-8787). We will continue to address and investigate such incidents as the law and University policies permit.

t.hill@hpherald.com