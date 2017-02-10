Fabiana’s Bakery to move to 53rd Street

By ALLISON MATYUS

Fabiana’s Bakery, 5655 S. University Ave., will be expanding to a larger location at 1658 E. 53rd St. on March 1.

Fabiana Carter, the owner of the bakery that has become a campus favorite, said that they needed a bigger space.

“We need a bigger location, especially a bigger kitchen than the one we have now,” Carter said.

The bakery has been in its current space inside the University Church since September of 2015. Carter said with the new location, the hours will be different.

The bakery will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Customers can expect new menu items at the new location as well.

“We are definitely going to have other pastries and more desserts, truffles and just an extension of our menu,” Carter said.

