Mid-year cuts made as Rauner freezes CPS spending

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) announced mid-year cuts to schools’ budgets this week because of a $46 million freeze in school spending from Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Each school in the district is seeing different amounts cut from their original budget: anywhere from $20,000 to over $200,000 in cuts.

Hyde Park High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave., is seeing the biggest cut out of the local schools in the area, with $236,816 being cut from the budget. Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., is also seeing a significant cut of $160,514 from its budget.

Bret Harte Elementary, 1556 E. 56th St., will see $36,951 in cuts; Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., is looking at $79,425 in cuts; Shoesmith Elementary, 1330 E. 50th St. has $63,500 in cuts, and Kozminski Community Academy, 936 E. 54th St., has a total of $36,951 being cut from its budget.

Kozminski Principal Bernadette Glover said that these cuts will not have an impact to teacher or staff positions.

“In order to balance our budget, we will need to adjust funds that were earmarked for additional programming,” Glover said. “In order to offset our losses, we will seek out the support of our families, external partners and the community partners.”

The schools in the area with the least amount of budget cuts are Ray Elementary, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., at $30,120 in cuts, and Reavis Elementary, 834 E. 50th, with only $20,382 in cuts.

The cuts will result in a spending freeze on schools’ non-salary funds such as textbooks, technology, field trips and non-salaried staff.

Mid-year cuts like these are nothing new; last year, CPS CEO Forest Claypool announced in February that $20 million would be deducted from the overall budget, which resulted in a total of $120 million in budget cuts across the school district.

This time around, Claypool is urging the CPS community to fight back on the cuts.

“Governor Rauner’s actions cement a racially biased funding system that is also the worst in the country for children living in poverty,” Claypool said in a Feb. 6 press release. “Governor Rauner did not create this unjust system, but he has chosen to perpetuate it, violating the civil rights of hundreds of thousands of Chicago schoolchildren and threatening their futures. We encourage families to contact the governor using cps.edu/Equality to fight back.”

