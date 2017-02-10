Mitchell sponsors bill aimed to end monetary bail

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

State Rep. Christian Mitchell (D-26) announced today, Feb. 10, a new legislation that is aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated in Cook County Jail by ending monetary bail in Illinois.

The legislation takes a second look at the requirement for people to pay bond while awaiting trial. According to a press release from Mitchell’s office, 95 percent of people in Cook County Jail are awaiting trial, with 62 percent of those waiting because they cannot pay out their bond.

People that are unable to pay bond while awaiting trial often lose their jobs, homes, child custody and medical and disability benefits. According to Sheriff Tom Dart, it costs at least $150 per day to incarcerate a person in the Cook County Jail and much more if they have special medical or mental health needs.

“Incarceration without trial is fundamentally unjust and has devastating consequences for communities,” said Mitchell in a written statement. “It is also a terrible misuse of public resources that could be invested in education, social services or other programs that strengthen our communities.”

This legislation will:

Prohibit the use of money bonds in Illinois, so that access to money is no longer the deciding factor in whether someone is incarcerated while awaiting trial;

Release people charged with nonviolent offenses on their own recognizance and provide pre-trial support services to increase court appearances by the accused; and

Preserve judicial discretion to order detention or electronic monitoring for people found to have a risk of harming others.

Mitchell is sponsoring the bill and is backed by The People’s Lobby, a Chicago organization devoted to organizing widespread support for public policies and candidates.

a.matyus@hpherald.com