The parents of Trayvon Martin slated to visit DuSable Museum to discuss book

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The DuSable Musuem of African American History will host Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin the parents of Trayvon Martin, the Florida teen that was shot and killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer as he walked home from a convenience store in February of 2012.

The pair will discuss their new book, “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin” the book offers alternating narratives by Fulton and Martin before their son was fatally shot by George Zimmerman and the impact of his death nearly five years later.

Zimmerman was acquitted of Martin’s murder in July of 2013.

The event will be held, at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at DuSable Museum, 740 E. 56th Pl. Tickets can be purchased online at dusablemuseum.org/events or by calling 773-947-0600.

t.hill@hpherald.com