Brick by Brick Exhibit at MSI extended through Labor Day

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Museum of Science and Industry (MSI) 5700 S. Lake Shore Dr., will extend its Brick by Brick exhibit through Labor Day, Sept. 4, and also will add a new LEGO creation modeled after the Ferris wheel invented for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition.

LEGO Professional Adam Reed Tucker is building the custom-made replica of the Ferris wheel, which will stand more than 5 feet tall by 4 feet wide and will be on display in mid-February.

Other notable LEGO structures in the exhibit include a 60-foot-long Golden Gate Bridge, Cinderella’s Castle, the International Space Station, the Great Pyramids of Giza and more.

There are also interactive stations that allow guests to build and test structures to withstand earthquakes and heavy winds; use simple machines and engineering to lift themselves, and create their own LEGO masterpieces.

The exhibit is not included in museum entry and requires an additional, timed-entry ticket. For more information visit msichicago.org/brick.

t.hill@hpherald.com