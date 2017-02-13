Litehouse Grill to move from 53rd to 55th

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

Litehouse Whole Food Grill, 1373 E. 53rd St., announced that it will be changing locations in March.

The restaurant will be moving to 1660 E. 55th St., and owner Erik Nance said he is projecting an opening date of March 1.

“We needed more space and we just outgrew the space we have now,” Nance said.

As part of the new location, Nance said that they will be adding some menu items such as fettuccini alfredo to accompany the signature items on the restaurant’s menu.

“We will also have ready to go items so customers can come in and grab food that is already made,” Nance said, adding that items like a cranberry kale salad will be one of those ready to go meals.

Nance said they will also be updating their delivery service and hiring their own delivery staff. He said with the vast new space, there will be nightly live music for customers to enjoy.

Along with Litehouse Grill, Nance also owns Mikkey’s Retro Grill, 5319 S. Hyde Park Blvd., which he said will also be expanding to a second location at 83rd Street and Stony Island Avenue by the end of March.

a.matyus@hpherald.com