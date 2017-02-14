CECD annual meeting to focus on recent Hyde Park developments

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

The Coalition for Equitable Community Development (CECD) hold its annual meeting Saturday, Feb. 18.

During the meeting the coalition will discuss the new developments that have been completed over the past year, such as City Hyde Park, 5015 S. Harper Ave., and Vue53, 1330 E. 53rd St., as well as take a look at how the new businesses are doing in those two main developments.

Representatives from MAC Property Management and Hyde Park Properties will be at the meeting to answer questions. Jeanne Spurlock, a realtor based in Hyde Park, will talk about the direction that new development in the neighborhood is taking.

The CECD meeting will be held at Augustana Lutheran Church of Hyde Park, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

a.matyus@hpherald.com