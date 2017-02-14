JPAC votes to approve a park projects review committee

By TONIA HILL

The Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC) voted to adopt a standing committee on Park Construction and Coordination to review projects and their impact on Jackson Park during its advisory council meeting, Monday, Feb. 13.

The motion for the committee was made by Jerry Levy, chairman of rules and committees ahead of major projects that will be underway in Jackson Park in the coming years.

Members of the JPAC suggested that members of the newly formed committee should be directly related to the park and include stakeholders from the Chicago Park District, Chicago Department of Transportation, the Fifth Ward Office, Obama Presidential Foundation, Chicago Parks Golf Alliance, Friends of the Park and Jackson Park Watch.

