By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

A man was shot Monday night, Feb. 13, on the 4700 Block of South Drexel Avenue.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the victim was standing on the sidewalk around 9 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left foot.

A friend took him to St. Bernard Hospital, 326 W. 64th St., in stable condition. No one is in custody. Police are investigating.

t.hill@hpherald.com