U. of C.’s IOP introduces Spring 2017 Fellows

The University of Chicago Institute of Politics announced its Spring Quarter Fellows, Monday, Feb. 13.

The seven Fellows, who will visit the campus this spring, include Najla Ayubi, Tony Blinken, Alfredo Corchado, Bob Dold, Jennifer Granholm, Steven Greenhouse and Shailagh Murray.

Ayubi is a human rights activist, lawyer, and former judge in Afghanistan; Blinken is a former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State and former Deputy National Advisor for President Obama; Corchado is a journalist, author, and co-director of the Borderlands Program at The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. Dold served two terms as U.S. Representative for the 10th District of Illinois; Granholm is a former two-term Governor of Michigan; Greenhouse, former labor correspondent for the New York Times; Murray is a former Senior Advisor to President Obama and one of the architects of the President’s digital strategy.

The Fellows will interact with students and faculty, participate in public forums along with other guests and lead off the record seminars. Since its launch in January 2013, the IOP has hosted 79 Fellows.

