Overflowing garbage cans an invitation to unwanted vermin

Editor’s Note: This letter was sent to Ald. Sophia King (4th) and the Hyde Park Herald.

To the Editor:

I’m writing on behalf of the people who live on the 5400 block of S. Kenwood, across from Nichols Park, which is in the 4th ward. The disgusting picture [above] of the rodent-inviting, overflowing garbage can in Nichols Park tells only part of the story. One reason that can might be overflowing is that the four additional trashcans usually located in the park were recently all removed. These cans used to be in Nichols Park, where 54th Street runs into Kenwood, near Murray School.

This is a recent development and I hope it has not been initiated by your office.

Among the many reasons why trashcans are necessary in this park is that people come there to walk their dogs from all parts of Hyde Park. Just today, I met a woman who said she lives on the Lakeshore, standing in befuddlement with a bag of doggie-doo in her hand, looking for a garbage can. She said, “I try to clean up, but this is ridiculous, to have taken all the trash cans out of here.” I couldn’t agree more.

I hope you can find a way to ensure that adequate trashcans are provided for Nichols Park and that trash pickup takes place in a sanitary and timely manner.

Yours,

Ira Abrams